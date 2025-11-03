What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

Looking back at what was making the news in Standish in the 1980s, including model Sam Fox and carnival queens

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 04:55 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 11:23 GMT
Have you ever wondered what was making the news 40 years ago?

We have taken a step back in time with a selection of photographs from news stories covered by Wigan’s newspapers in Standish in the 1980s.

Retro 1987 - Standish St Wilfrid's sports awards evening

1. Retro 1987

Retro 1987 - Standish St Wilfrid's sports awards evening Photo: Gary Brunskill

1985 - Glamour model Sam Fox prepares to start a road race at Standish Carnival on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th 1985.

2. RETRO

1985 - Glamour model Sam Fox prepares to start a road race at Standish Carnival on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Retro 1980s - Youngsters in their science lesson at Standish Lower Ground primary school

3. Retro

Retro 1980s - Youngsters in their science lesson at Standish Lower Ground primary school Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1987 - St Wilfrid's Church Standish ladies aerobics class present a cheque to a local charity.

4. Retro 1987

Retro 1987 - St Wilfrid's Church Standish ladies aerobics class present a cheque to a local charity. Photo: Gary Brunskill

