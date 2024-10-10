Doubtless some of these faces will be widely recognised.
1. Down Your Way in Garswood Street and Gerard Street, Ashton, Knowsley Road, Beech Hill, and Gidlow Lane, Gidlow, in 2011
. Photo: STAFF
2. oGaz Griffiths at Gaz's Pet Supplies on Garswood Street, Ashton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Anne Lawrenson, owner of Anne's Fruit Shop on Garswood Street, Ashton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Pauline Black, left, and Jacquie Gordon at Flair & Fleur on Garswood Street, Ashton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.