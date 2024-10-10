Looking back: meeting Wigan shop and salon staff in 2011

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Our latest return to the Wigan Evening Post’s Down Your Way picture features from the early 2010s this time spotlights shops and salons on streets in Ashton – both Garswood Street and Gerard Street – Beech Hill (Knowsley Road) and Gidlow (Gidlow Lane). The pictures were published in June and July 2011.

Doubtless some of these faces will be widely recognised.

1. Down Your Way in Garswood Street and Gerard Street, Ashton, Knowsley Road, Beech Hill, and Gidlow Lane, Gidlow, in 2011

. Photo: STAFF

2. oGaz Griffiths at Gaz's Pet Supplies on Garswood Street, Ashton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Anne Lawrenson, owner of Anne's Fruit Shop on Garswood Street, Ashton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Pauline Black, left, and Jacquie Gordon at Flair & Fleur on Garswood Street, Ashton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

