News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Looking back to King Charles III's visits to Wigan

King Charles III – formerly known as Prince Charles – has visited Wigan a number of times over the years.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:55 am

He briefly visited Wigan in April 1986, when he and Princess Diana arrived at Wigan North Western railway station on the way to open a factory in Skelmersdale.

More recently, he returned to the borough in April 2019, visiting William Santus & Co Ltd's factory – makers of the famous Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls – as well as Wigan Little Theatre and The Old Courts.

Will King Charles III visit Wigan in the future?

1. HRH Prince Charles

Prince Charles meets the crowds of people outside The Old Courts, Wigan - HRH Prince Charles visits Wigan Little Theatre as well as Uncle Joe's Mint Ball factory and The Old Courts, Wigan, April 2019.

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

2. Prince Charles

Prince Charles jokes to British Rail Area Manager Ron Couchman and his wife Valerie about his bandaged finger, injured during a DIY job, after arriving by train with Princess Diana at Wigan North Western station on their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. Royal visit

Royal fans wait for Prince Charles and Princess Diana to arrive at Wigan North Western station on route to Skelmersdale in 1986.

Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales

4. HRH Prince Charles

HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs - Wednesday April 03, 2019.

Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Prince CharlesWiganSkelmersdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 6