He briefly visited Wigan in April 1986, when he and Princess Diana arrived at Wigan North Western railway station on the way to open a factory in Skelmersdale.
More recently, he returned to the borough in April 2019, visiting William Santus & Co Ltd's factory – makers of the famous Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls – as well as Wigan Little Theatre and The Old Courts.
Will King Charles III visit Wigan in the future?
1. HRH Prince Charles
Prince Charles meets the crowds of people outside The Old Courts, Wigan - HRH Prince Charles visits Wigan Little Theatre as well as Uncle Joe's Mint Ball factory and The Old Courts, Wigan, April 2019.
Photo: MA
2. Prince Charles
Prince Charles jokes to British Rail Area Manager Ron Couchman and his wife Valerie about his bandaged finger, injured during a DIY job, after arriving by train with Princess Diana at Wigan North Western station on their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Royal visit
Royal fans wait for Prince Charles and Princess Diana to arrive at Wigan North Western station on route to Skelmersdale in 1986.
Photo: STAFF
4. HRH Prince Charles
HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs - Wednesday April 03, 2019.
Photo: Paul Heyes