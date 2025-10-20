Perhaps devoted local fans will recognise a few faces among these 28 pictures from the past.
1. RETRO - WIGAN 1969
RETRO - WIGAN 1969 - County Bingo Hall in King Street, Wigan. Was the Royal Court Theatrebuilding. Photo: JP
2. 1996
Game on...Wigan RL legend Billy Boston meets some of the first customers to play bingo at the new Gala Club, at Robin Park, Wigan, after he performed the official opening ceremony. Left to right are locals Angela Gore, Elizabeth Hamer and Brenda Ellis. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. 1999
Reporter Adrian Worsley with some of his bingo buddies at the Gala club. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. 1997
Wigan Evening Post and Gala Bingo winners sccop their winnings from Assistant Manager Malcolm Perry, pictured left to right; Eileen Speakman, Barbara Baker, Margaret Bennett and Julie Thomas. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON