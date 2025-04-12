RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.
RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.

Mayor's Procession through Wigan in 1979: images not seen in 46 years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
These newly scanned pictures have lain unseen in a negatives box for 46 years and show the annual Mayor’s procession through Wigan town centre in 1979.

A veritable treasure trove of faces from the past.

RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.

1. RETRO

RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.

2. RETRO

RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.

3. RETRO

RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979.

4. RETRO

RETRO - 1979 - The Mayor's Procession through Wigan in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MayorWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice