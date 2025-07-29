Meanwhile, here we look back to a selection of these once hugely popular events, with pictures from the Wigan Today archives covering several decades.
1. Wigan Carnival memories
2. 1993
Mr. Blobby and the crew from the Showboat Amusements float at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 12th of June 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1935
Wigan Carnival in 1935. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1998
Here come the clowns at Haigh carnival from Let's Party are, from left; Jennie Tolson,14, Cheryl Wearden 14, Samantha Burton 14 and Karen Robinson. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
