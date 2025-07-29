Memories galore in this Wigan carnivals picture album from the past

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Carnivals were for a long time a major part of the Wigan borough events calendar with most communities hosting their own at some time in the summer. Tyldesley held one for the first time in 33 years this year, so perhaps they will catch on again. We hope so.

Meanwhile, here we look back to a selection of these once hugely popular events, with pictures from the Wigan Today archives covering several decades.

.

1. Wigan Carnival memories

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Mr. Blobby and the crew from the Showboat Amusements float at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 12th of June 1993.

2. 1993

Mr. Blobby and the crew from the Showboat Amusements float at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 12th of June 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Carnival in 1935.

3. 1935

Wigan Carnival in 1935. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Here come the clowns at Haigh carnival from Let's Party are, from left; Jennie Tolson,14, Cheryl Wearden 14, Samantha Burton 14 and Karen Robinson.

4. 1998

Here come the clowns at Haigh carnival from Let's Party are, from left; Jennie Tolson,14, Cheryl Wearden 14, Samantha Burton 14 and Karen Robinson. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice