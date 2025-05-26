In Wigan, the passenger could easily find their chosen destination by the different colour of their bus – most famously the town’s “cherry and white” Corpy buses.
But there were also others, such as the bright red of the LUT (Lancashire United Transport) buses based in Atherton, the Ribble maroon bus, the Fishwick green bus, and the Corless Motor Service bus, all plying their trade competitively in the town.
Here we take a fond look back at these great old buses of yesteryear, and some of the characters who worked on them.
