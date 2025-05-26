In Wigan, the passenger could easily find their chosen destination by the different colour of their bus – most famously the town’s “cherry and white” Corpy buses.

But there were also others, such as the bright red of the LUT (Lancashire United Transport) buses based in Atherton, the Ribble maroon bus, the Fishwick green bus, and the Corless Motor Service bus, all plying their trade competitively in the town.

Here we take a fond look back at these great old buses of yesteryear, and some of the characters who worked on them.

Wiganers on the buses many decades ago .

Three bus conductresses stand proudly next to a Wigan Corporation bus - note the white walled tyres (date unknown) .

A busy Wigan bus station on Hope Street in February 1981. (Pic: Frank Orrell) .

A Wigan number 12 bus is towed away after being involved in a collision in 1970 .