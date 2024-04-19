Memory Lane: pictures from the passt of the much missed Tudor House Hotel in Wigan

It’s still not beyond the realms of possibility that someone will one day bring it back to life, but in the meantime here is a collection of recent and older pictures of this famous old pub – including several bands and other performing artists who appeared there, along with events and punters – from the Wigan Today archives.
