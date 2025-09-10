The life of Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley will be celebrated at the Diggers Festival this weekend.

The annual event will be held in Gerrard Winstanley Gardens and Believe Square on Saturday.

It celebrates the life and ideas of the founder of the Diggers, whose revolutionary statement that “the earth is a common treasury for all” became a challenge to the established 17th Century order of the state and the church and was eventually suppressed.

His ideas have influenced many significant thinkers and give weight to the claim that Wigan was one of the birthplaces of socialism and the fight for a more fair and equal society.

The festival is also about the exchange of ideas, with many stallholders offering an insight into their world view.

A spokesman for the Wigan Diggers Festival organising committee said: “We ought to celebrate somebody from Wigan who has had a profound effect on thinking around the world and challenging the establishment.

"Wigan should be proud of him, he was an early challenger of self-interest in both the state and the church.

"He was instrumental in suggesting that society could be fairer to all its members.”

The festival will feature music and poetry, educational talks and up to 50 stalls.

It starts with a parade led by Wigan True Leveller Samba Band, followed by a symbolic re-enactment of the collective occupation of St George's Hill, in Surrey, in 1649 and the planting of crops to be shared between the Diggers' community.

This will be followed by an address relating the 1649 Diggers' story to the present day. Closing the event is Wigan folk band Merry Hell.

The line-up mixes local, regional and internationally recognised artists including Stoney and the Dogs and Red Eyed Jedi.

The free event is run by volunteers and supported by fund-raising, sponsorship and donations, as well as sales of Diggers beer at the bar.

There will be a talk at the Museum of Wigan Life exploring the history of the Diggers and the modern-day relevance of Gerrard Winstanley.

The annual Diggers award will be presented to Leeds East MP Richard Burgon for continuing the traditions of Gerrard Winstanley.

He follows in a distinguished line of recipients, including politician Tony Benn, film director Ken Loach, actor Maxine Peake, writer Jimmy McGovern and environmentalist George Monbiot.