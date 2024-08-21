Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!
1. St. Mary's Wigan guides having a sing song to celebrate the 29th Wigan company's 21st birthday in 1973
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Widow Dorothy Skett who began writing songs because of her isolation in the Brook House tower block flats in Scholes. Mrs Skett said that when she moved into the flats she was very lonely so a relative who knew she liked playing the piano got one for her as company and that's how she started composing. Her songs became favourites in the clubs in 1973
3. The Court Cinema on King Street, Wigan, which was due to close in September 1973. The Court had been a picture house for 33 years and the last film shown was The Sound of Music.To the left was an architecturally out-of-place Tesco supermarket
4. Young lads during cricket practice at Wigan Cricket Club, Bull Hey
