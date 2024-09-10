Nostalgia: 25 photos of pupils, sports and scenes in Shevington

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
This mining of the Wigan Today picture archives has produced 25 photographs from decades past of various scenes, people and places in the village of Shevington.

We hope they bring back happy memories.

RETRO 1978 The Plough pub in Shevington village held a men v women soccer match for charity.

RETRO 1978 The Plough pub in Shevington village held a men v women soccer match for charity. Photo: staff

The pram race gets under way at Shevington Carnival on Saturday 28th of June 1986.

The pram race gets under way at Shevington Carnival on Saturday 28th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Art work with Clare Jerath, Sarah Turner, Sharon Bennett and Lisa Hughes at Shevington Primary School in November 1976.

Art work with Clare Jerath, Sarah Turner, Sharon Bennett and Lisa Hughes at Shevington Primary School in November 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

A recorder group get some practise in the fresh air at Shevington Primary School in November 1976.

A recorder group get some practise in the fresh air at Shevington Primary School in November 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

