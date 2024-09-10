We hope they bring back happy memories.
RETRO 1978 The Plough pub in Shevington village held a men v women soccer match for charity. Photo: staff
The pram race gets under way at Shevington Carnival on Saturday 28th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
Art work with Clare Jerath, Sarah Turner, Sharon Bennett and Lisa Hughes at Shevington Primary School in November 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
A recorder group get some practise in the fresh air at Shevington Primary School in November 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
