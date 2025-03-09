Old pictures of Standish scenes, people and events 1900s to '90s

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
These pictures should take some Wigan Today readers back! They are black and white prints featuring views, events and people in Standish dating from the beginning of the last century through to the early 1990s.

Enjoy!

1. Archive pictures of Standish

. Photo: UGC/STAFF

2. Standish post office in the early days of the 20th century

. Photo: UGC

3. Victoria Pit, Standish in 1908

. Photo: Send in

4. Shooting for Tony Palmer's movie Testimony on location at the old colliery site off Chorley Road in Standish. This scene did not make the final cut

. Photo: FO

