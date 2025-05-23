On the town in Wigan, July 2011: picture memories

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:45 BST
Nights out on King Street in the last three weeks of July 2011 will be recalled by these pictures taken by the Wigan Evening Post’s former chief photographer Gary Brunskill for the paper’s popular On The Town page.

We hope many happy memories coming flooding back.

.

1. Wigan nightclubbers pictured in July 2011

. Photo: GB

.

2. Wigan nightclubbers pictured in July 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. Wigan nightclubbers pictured in July 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. Wigan nightclubbers pictured in July 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

