On the town: Wigan lads and lasses on King Street - February 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Our teetotalling photographer Gary Brunskill probably spent more nights on Wigan’s King Street than most seasoned party-goers years ago, but his work of picturing folk partying on an evening are proving very popular to this day.

This latest compendium of images was produced for the Wigan Evening Post’s weekly On The Town page during the last three weeks of February 2010.

.

1. Clubbing on Wigan's King Street in February 2010

. Photo: GB

.

2. Clubbing on Wigan's King Street in February 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. Clubbing on Wigan's King Street in February 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. Clubbing on Wigan's King Street in February 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

