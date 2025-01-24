Party pictures from Wigan's King Street in July 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
The calendars flick back almost 15 years for these pictures of Wigan nightclubbers having a good time on King Street.

They were originally published during the first three weeks of July 2010 for the Wigan Evening Post’s weekly popular On The Town photo profile.

1. Wiganers on the town in July 2010

. Photo: GB

2. Wigan party people in July 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Wigan party people in July 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Wigan party people in July 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

