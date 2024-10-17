Plenty of memories to enjoy.
1. Shaun Edwards leads out Wigan for their famous showdown with Bath
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
2. Wigan's firefighters prepare for a charity sponsored event with supplies donated by Asda supermarket
. Photo: gb
3. Line dance teacher Peter Walmsley teaching members of the public a line dance at Wigan Danceathon.
. Photo: Send in
4. Nigel Donahoe: British judo champion from Wigan
. Photo: LEP
