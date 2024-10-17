..
Pele, Wigan v Bath and McKellen comes home: Wigan pictures from 1996

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a wonderful round-up of pictures from significant Wigan events 28 years ago in 1996. There are all kinds of parties, launches and presentations plus a visit from global footballing superstar Pele (fooling around with the Mayor), the famous Wigan v Bath cross-code rugby crunch match and Ian McKellen bobbing back to his old house.

Plenty of memories to enjoy.

1. Shaun Edwards leads out Wigan for their famous showdown with Bath

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

2. Wigan's firefighters prepare for a charity sponsored event with supplies donated by Asda supermarket

. Photo: gb

3. Line dance teacher Peter Walmsley teaching members of the public a line dance at Wigan Danceathon.

. Photo: Send in

4. Nigel Donahoe: British judo champion from Wigan

. Photo: LEP

