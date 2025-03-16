Picture memories of Wigan news in 1999

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
This picture album from 1999 will bring back many happy memories for Wiganers but some sad ones too.

For they include pictures of our two professional sporting teams’ former homes being demolished.

1. Wigan's news in pictures from 1999

. Photo: STAFF

2. Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, reading for young Wiganers at the Linacre creche during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by-election

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. A cosmetics evening at Debenhams Wigan in aid of the Charlotte appeal fund.

. Photo: STAFF

4. The Little Gems nursery was collecting charity boxes for te Kosovo appeal

. Photo: STAFF

