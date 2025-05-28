Rare pictures from Wigan news stories not seen since 1979

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Now here is a special collection of photographs charting news events, including celebrations and presentations, in Wigan back in 1979.

They have been newly retrieved from negatives in storage and this is their first outing in 46 years!

WIGAN - RETRO - 1979 - The Dave Taylor Motorcycle Safety Campaign.

WIGAN - RETRO - 1970 - Harold Kerfoot, long service presentation at Park Webb.

WIGAN - 1979 - RETRO - Wigan Amatuer League annual awards event.

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - John Rigby School present a cheque to Wigan Infirmary. May 1979.

Related topics:Wigan
