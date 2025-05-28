They have been newly retrieved from negatives in storage and this is their first outing in 46 years!
WIGAN - RETRO - 1979 - The Dave Taylor Motorcycle Safety Campaign. Photo: STAFF
WIGAN - RETRO - 1970 - Harold Kerfoot, long service presentation at Park Webb. Photo: STAFF
WIGAN - 1979 - RETRO - Wigan Amatuer League annual awards event. Photo: STAFF
RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - John Rigby School present a cheque to Wigan Infirmary. May 1979. Photo: STAFF
