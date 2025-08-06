Rarely seen pictures of Wigan in the 1970s

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
We have dug deep into the Wigan Today picture lirbary for this gallery featuring pictures our photographers took in town during the 1970s, including several rarely seen since they were first published.

They include a protest, fashion modelling, Wigan Little Theatre stills and the aftermath of a bus crash.

1. Wigan Grammar School pupils rehearse their latest school drama production in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

2. St Cuthbert's Girl Guides visit Wigan town hall

. Photo: STAFF

3. Wigan's housewives and mothers stage a protest at the town hall to lobby councillors regarding the limited refuse collections in the borough

. Photo: STAFF

4. A group of swimmers in the small pool at Wigan International Baths

. Photo: STAFF

