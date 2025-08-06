They include a protest, fashion modelling, Wigan Little Theatre stills and the aftermath of a bus crash.
1. Wigan Grammar School pupils rehearse their latest school drama production in 1972
. Photo: STAFF
2. St Cuthbert's Girl Guides visit Wigan town hall
. Photo: STAFF
3. Wigan's housewives and mothers stage a protest at the town hall to lobby councillors regarding the limited refuse collections in the borough
. Photo: STAFF
4. A group of swimmers in the small pool at Wigan International Baths
. Photo: STAFF
