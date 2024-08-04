..
.

Religious reflections: pictures from Wigan church events 1960s-80s

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
This delve into the Wigan Today picture library brings back memories of events held at and by a number of Wigan churches during the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

We hope they bring back happy memories.

.

1. A playscheme for youngsters at St Francis's Church, Kitt Green, in 1986

. Photo: SUBMITTED

.

2. Fancy dress fun for these youngsters at the opening of a church hall in Wigan in September 1968

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. A Wigan Evening Post and Chronicle Heartbeat Appeal. Brisk business around the stalls at Holy Trinity Church in Ashton in July 1981

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. February 13 1964 saw the ground-breaking and dedication ceremony for the building of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Wigan

. Photo: SUBMITTED

