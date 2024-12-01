Remember when: a gallery of Wigan school pictures from the 1970s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
We are looking back half a century here with pictures taken in and out of the classroom at Britannia Bridge School at Ince and Pemberton Secondary Girls’ School.

They were compiled by Gary Brunskill.

1. Britannia Bridge and Pemberton Girls' Schools in the 1970s

. Photo: GB

Britannia Bridge school

2. RETRO - 1970s

Britannia Bridge school Photo: staff

Pemberton Secondary Girls School

3. RETRO - 1970s

Pemberton Secondary Girls School Photo: staff

Pemberton Secondary Girls School

4. RETRO - 1970s

Pemberton Secondary Girls School Photo: staff

