Resurfacing work on Wigan road reveals ‘horse and cart’ cobblestones
Resurfacing work on Bolton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield has exposed the old cobblestones which lie underneath the tarmac.
A resident posted a picture of the stones on a Facebook community page, with many leaving comments underneath.
Several suggested the cobbles are an improvement and should be left as the road surface, as they would slow down speeding traffic and are not prone to potholes.
One person said: “Cobbles are a more effective road surface than tarmac. They are more durable and are speed-limiting.”
Another said: “Can just about hear the horse and carts.”
Cobblestones was once the preferred road surface in pre-automobile days as they allowed horses to get a good grip. Paving with cobblestones allows a road to be heavily used all year long, and has the additional advantage of immediately draining water, and not getting muddy in wet weather or dusty in dry weather.
