Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A glimpse into the past has been revealed during work on a Wigan road.

Resurfacing work on Bolton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield has exposed the old cobblestones which lie underneath the tarmac.

A resident posted a picture of the stones on a Facebook community page, with many leaving comments underneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cobbled street as it appears on Bolton Road, Ashton

Several suggested the cobbles are an improvement and should be left as the road surface, as they would slow down speeding traffic and are not prone to potholes.

One person said: “Cobbles are a more effective road surface than tarmac. They are more durable and are speed-limiting.”

Another said: “Can just about hear the horse and carts.”