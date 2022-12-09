News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

RETRO - 15 Wigan news stories and pictures from yesteryear including a photo captioned ‘the oldest known view of Springfield Park.’

We’ve dipped into the Wigan Today archives again and come up with 15 images of people making the news between the beginning of the 20th century and the 1990s.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

Among them are quite a few photographs taken in the Scholes area plus the earliest known picture of Wigan Athletic’s former home, Springfield Park, thought to have been taken in the first decade of the the last century.

1. RETRO

RETRO 1985 - Time is called at The Horseshoe Pub in Scholes regulars pictured before the pumps run dry.

Photo: GB

Photo Sales

2. RETRO

Young pals in their own adventure playground in Scholes in 1969.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. RETRO

RETRO 1971 Scholes Conservative Club summer trip

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

4. RETRO 1968

RETRO 1968 - French students are welcomed to Wigan with a tour of Scholes by the leaders of the council.

Photo: gb

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
WiganWigan AthleticScholes