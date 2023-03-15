News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: 20 pictures of people and events in the Wigan news in 1969

Taking you back 54 years to news and events in Wigan in 1969.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT

RETRO – 1969

RETRO 1969 Wigan pet shop owner Tom Whalley with a Puma and it's cub.

1. RETRO 1969

RETRO 1969 Wigan pet shop owner Tom Whalley with a Puma and it's cub.

Mrs Sylvia Brazendale is not enjoying a seaside paddle but showing the depth of floodwater in the garden of her Wigan home in 1969.

2. 1969

Mrs Sylvia Brazendale is not enjoying a seaside paddle but showing the depth of floodwater in the garden of her Wigan home in 1969.

1969 Jake Thakray joining local folk fans at Wigan's Park Hotel .

3. 1969

1969 Jake Thakray joining local folk fans at Wigan's Park Hotel .

RETRO 1969 - The new Ford Capri arrives in Wigan with Williams' Capri Girl promoting its sporty looks.

4. 1969

RETRO 1969 - The new Ford Capri arrives in Wigan with Williams' Capri Girl promoting its sporty looks.

