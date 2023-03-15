RETRO: 20 pictures of people and events in the Wigan news in 1969
Taking you back 54 years to news and events in Wigan in 1969.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT
1. RETRO 1969
RETRO 1969 Wigan pet shop owner Tom Whalley with a Puma and it's cub. Photo: staff
2. 1969
Mrs Sylvia Brazendale is not enjoying a seaside paddle but showing the depth of floodwater in the garden of her Wigan home in 1969. Photo: STAFF
3. 1969
1969 Jake Thakray joining local folk fans at Wigan's Park Hotel . Photo: staff
4. 1969
RETRO 1969 - The new Ford Capri arrives in Wigan with Williams' Capri Girl promoting its sporty looks. Photo: Brian McAuley