Wigan street scenes 1890s to 1980s
1. 1900
D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1970
The Green Shield Stamp shop and Eric Thursby's cameras on Crompton Street, Wigan, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1966
Latimer's grocers shop with Turner footwear next door and the Market Street entrance to the Commercial Yard on the right in 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1970
Gathurst Service Station on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, in April 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell
