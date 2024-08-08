Retro: 20 Wigan street scenes, some dating back to the century before last

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
We have been digging deep into our photographic archives to find pictures of Wigan street scenes, some dating back as far as the 1890s featuring old buildings, some familiar and still standing tall and some which are long gone.

Wigan street scenes 1890s to 1980s

D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900.

1. 1900

D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Green Shield Stamp shop and Eric Thursby's cameras on Crompton Street, Wigan, in 1970.

2. 1970

The Green Shield Stamp shop and Eric Thursby's cameras on Crompton Street, Wigan, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell

Latimer's grocers shop with Turner footwear next door and the Market Street entrance to the Commercial Yard on the right in 1966.

3. 1966

Latimer's grocers shop with Turner footwear next door and the Market Street entrance to the Commercial Yard on the right in 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell

Gathurst Service Station on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, in April 1970.

4. 1970

Gathurst Service Station on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, in April 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell

