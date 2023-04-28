News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: a selection of Wigan sport pictures from 1994

Woman’s rugby, ballet, Ashton Bears and a cycling event were among the sporting events covered in the Wigan borough almost 30 years ago by our photographers.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

We hope these 1994 images bring back happy memories.

Ashton Bears Under 12s celebrate a 22-12 defeat of Leigh Rangers in a junior rugby league match at Low Bank Road, Ashton, on Sunday 27th of November 1994.

1. 1994

Ashton Bears Under 12s celebrate a 22-12 defeat of Leigh Rangers in a junior rugby league match at Low Bank Road, Ashton, on Sunday 27th of November 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell

Ashton Bears Under 12s on their way to another try in a 22-12 defeat of Leigh Rangers in a junior rugby league match at Low Bank Road, Ashton, on Sunday 27th of November 1994.

2. 1994

Ashton Bears Under 12s on their way to another try in a 22-12 defeat of Leigh Rangers in a junior rugby league match at Low Bank Road, Ashton, on Sunday 27th of November 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell

A master class with the Moscow City Ballet for girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school. Ballet mistress, Ludmilla Nerubashenko, helping Deborah Norris and Nicola Wadeson, back, and front, Karina Harrison, Hannah Bradburn and Louise Fairhurst at the Palace Theatre, Manchester.

3. 1994

A master class with the Moscow City Ballet for girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school. Ballet mistress, Ludmilla Nerubashenko, helping Deborah Norris and Nicola Wadeson, back, and front, Karina Harrison, Hannah Bradburn and Louise Fairhurst at the Palace Theatre, Manchester. Photo: Frank Orrell

A view from March 1994 of Wigan Cricket Club's Bull Hey ground with Wigan Subscription Bowling Club just behind and in the distance Springfield Park, home of Wigan Athletic. Picture by Jon Snape.

4. 1994

A view from March 1994 of Wigan Cricket Club's Bull Hey ground with Wigan Subscription Bowling Club just behind and in the distance Springfield Park, home of Wigan Athletic. Picture by Jon Snape. Photo: Frank Orrell

