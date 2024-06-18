..
Retro: bumper collection of 42 Wigan scout pictures 1950s-1980s

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
We received lots of feedback and big audiences for an online gallery of Wigan girl-guides from the 1960s to 1980s last week, and here is one featuring Wigan scouts going back even further to the 1950s.

Plenty of memories are sure to be stirred up by this collection.

1. Recipients of Chief Scout Awards at All Saints, Wigan, in 1975

. Photo: STAFF

2. Joining the 28th Wigan St Marie's, Standish, Scouts and Cubs are babies Claire and Rebecca at the annual St George's Day parade in 1989

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Members of the 7th Wigan All Saints Scouts dressed in the uniform from an earlier era to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the scout movement at the St George's Day parade in 1983

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Chief Scout awards are presented to this trio of Wigan scouts in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

