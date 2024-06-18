Plenty of memories are sure to be stirred up by this collection.
1. Recipients of Chief Scout Awards at All Saints, Wigan, in 1975
. Photo: STAFF
2. Joining the 28th Wigan St Marie's, Standish, Scouts and Cubs are babies Claire and Rebecca at the annual St George's Day parade in 1989
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Members of the 7th Wigan All Saints Scouts dressed in the uniform from an earlier era to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the scout movement at the St George's Day parade in 1983
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Chief Scout awards are presented to this trio of Wigan scouts in the 1980s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
