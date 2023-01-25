RETRO: Fabulous vintage views of everyday life in Ince
We have been mining our Wigan Today picture archives again and today present some wonderful vintage views of Ince over the decades.
1. RETRO
RETRO 1971 - A group of friends gather in James Street, Lower Ince, Wigan, to play among the derelict homes and corner shops which were due for demolition.
2. RETRO
RETRO 1972 - A look back at everyday life in Ince
3. RETRO
RETRO 1972 - A singalong at Ince Labour Club
4. RETRO
RETRO 1972 Dancing to the jukebox sounds of the 70s at Ince Labour Club
