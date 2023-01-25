News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Fabulous vintage views of everyday life in Ince

We have been mining our Wigan Today picture archives again and today present some wonderful vintage views of Ince over the decades.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 7:05am

RETRO 1971 - A group of friends gather in James Street, Lower Ince, Wigan, to play among the derelict homes and corner shops which were due for demolition.

RETRO 1972 - A look back at everyday life in Ince

RETRO 1972 - A singalong at Ince Labour Club

RETRO 1972 Dancing to the jukebox sounds of the 70s at Ince Labour Club

