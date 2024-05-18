Retro: picture memories of Standish Arts Festival

By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2024, 04:55 BST
For many years the Standish Arts Festival was a major event in the Wigan cultural calendar. Founded by St Wlifrid’s Parish Church organist and choirmaster Ron Kay in 1986, it would boast a wide ranging programme of events, including fine, creative and performing arts with local history thrown in for good measure. Choirs, bands, professional orchestras, novelty groups and actors, both amateur and professional played to often packed houses over the week-long celebration, and there was always room for local schoolchildren to take centre stage.

After Mr Kay died in 2005, the original festival was disbanded, but two of his successors brought it back over the following years, albeit with a less ambitious brief. Now, sadly, all we have is memories – until someone realises it could be worth reviving (especially with a much bigger audience on the church’s doorstep these days after massive housing expansion). Here are some pictures from the Wigan Today archives of the festival over the years.

.

1. Standish Arts Festival

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupils of The Christine Raynor Academy of Dance perform at St Wilfrid's CE Church during the Standish Festival

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Lowton culinary expert Graham Underwood gives a cookery demonstation in Standish library as part of Standish Festival in 1994.Having never had a single cookery lesson in his life his skills were legendary around Wigan and he rubbed shoulders with world-famous chef personalities, including Jane Asher and Ken Hom as a contestant on television's Master Chef

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. Lois Gregory, hair dressing tutor, at Worthington's Hair, Mesnes Street, styles the Willpower Youth Theatre's actresses hair for their apperance in Pride and Prejudice at St Wilfrid's Church, as part of the Standish Arts Festival in 1997

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.