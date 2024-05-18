Retro: picture memories of Standish Arts Festival

After Mr Kay died in 2005, the original festival was disbanded, but two of his successors brought it back over the following years, albeit with a less ambitious brief. Now, sadly, all we have is memories – until someone realises it could be worth reviving (especially with a much bigger audience on the church’s doorstep these days after massive housing expansion). Here are some pictures from the Wigan Today archives of the festival over the years.
1. Standish Arts Festival
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils of The Christine Raynor Academy of Dance perform at St Wilfrid's CE Church during the Standish Festival
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Lowton culinary expert Graham Underwood gives a cookery demonstation in Standish library as part of Standish Festival in 1994.Having never had a single cookery lesson in his life his skills were legendary around Wigan and he rubbed shoulders with world-famous chef personalities, including Jane Asher and Ken Hom as a contestant on television's Master Chef
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Lois Gregory, hair dressing tutor, at Worthington's Hair, Mesnes Street, styles the Willpower Youth Theatre's actresses hair for their apperance in Pride and Prejudice at St Wilfrid's Church, as part of the Standish Arts Festival in 1997
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
