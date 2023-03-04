RETRO PICTURES: A wonderful selection of Wigan Pier events from over the decades
It’s the town’s most famous landmark, and over the decades Wigan Pier has hosted countless events over the decades, including the festivals, film sets and famous faces published here.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
Retro - The launch of Wigan Pier Rock in 1969
Photo: Gary Brunskill
1984 and all that....The Orwell pub and restaurant at the Wigan Pier complex with journalist Paul Jones reading the great man's work The Road to Wigan Pier
Photo: Gary Brunskill
RETRO 1995
Budget blues for Wigan CAMRA members as the chancelor increses the price of a pint in time for the beer festival at Wigan Pier
Photo: gb
RETRO 1986 - Fun at the narrowboat gala Wigan Pier 1986
Photo: GB