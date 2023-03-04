News you can trust since 1853
RETRO PICTURES: A wonderful selection of Wigan Pier events from over the decades

It’s the town’s most famous landmark, and over the decades Wigan Pier has hosted countless events over the decades, including the festivals, film sets and famous faces published here.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

RETRO – Wigan Pier

Retro - The launch of Wigan Pier Rock in 1969

1984 and all that....The Orwell pub and restaurant at the Wigan Pier complex with journalist Paul Jones reading the great man's work The Road to Wigan Pier

RETRO 1995 Budget blues for Wigan CAMRA members as the chancelor increses the price of a pint in time for the beer festival at Wigan Pier

RETRO 1986 - Fun at the narrowboat gala Wigan Pier 1986

