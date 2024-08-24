RETRO – Pemberton Schools
1. RETRO
A science lesson with teacher John Davies at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Music and movement with teacher Jackie Simpson at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Keith Holden, five, and Deborah Gaskell, four, in a rocking boat which they helped to make from a kit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Pupils and teacher in the diagnostic and assembly unit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.