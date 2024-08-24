RETRO: Pictures of schools in Pemberton during the 1970s and'80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a little selection from our archives of pictures featuring Pemberton Secondary Girls’ School, Pemberton Primary School, Pemberton Middle School and St John’s Primary School Pemberton in the 1970s and 1980s.

A science lesson with teacher John Davies at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Music and movement with teacher Jackie Simpson at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Keith Holden, five, and Deborah Gaskell, four, in a rocking boat which they helped to make from a kit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Pupils and teacher in the diagnostic and assembly unit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

