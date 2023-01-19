RETRO PICTURES: What was making the news in Standish 40 years ago?
Here’s a selection of photographs from news stories covered by Wigan’s newspapers in Standish in the 1980s.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
1. RETRO
1985 - Glamour model Sam Fox prepares to start a road race at Standish Carnival on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th 1985.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Retro
Retro 1980s - Youngsters in their science lesson at Standish Lower Ground primary school
Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Retro 1987
Retro 1987 - St Wilfrid's Church Standish ladies aerobics class present a cheque to a local charity.
Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Retro 1987
Retro 1987 - Standish St Wilfrid's sports awards evening
Photo: Gary Brunskill