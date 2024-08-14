..
Retro: the rise and fall of Wigan's huge cooling towers

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
For those readers with shorter memories, it is difficult to visualise how massively Westwood Power Station, and particularly its pair of cooling towers, dominated the Wigan landscape up to the end of the 1980s. But this colleciton of pictures should help! The coal-fired station was built in 1948 by the British Electricity Authority and there it loomed for the next four decades. It is 35 years now since the towers were spectacularly dynamited in early 1989 and the power station was pulled down at a slightly more sedate pace in the September of that year.

The images show the interior and exterior of the station, how hugely the towers fitted into Wigan’s urban geography and the landmarks’ rapid demise.

1. A view from Highfield of Westwood power station cooling towers showing how they dominated the skyline shortly before demolition in 1989

. Photo: SUBMIT

2. Ince Cemetery in the mid-1980s with the cooling towers in the distance

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. A misty morning view down Chapel Lane towards Westwood cooling towers in the late 1960s

. Photo: FO

4. Poolstock in 1970 with the cooling towers in the background

. Photo: gb

