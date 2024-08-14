.

Retro: the rise and fall of Wigan's huge cooling towers

For those readers with shorter memories, it is difficult to visualise how massively Westwood Power Station, and particularly its pair of cooling towers, dominated the Wigan landscape up to the end of the 1980s. But this colleciton of pictures should help! The coal-fired station was built in 1948 by the British Electricity Authority and there it loomed for the next four decades. It is 35 years now since the towers were spectacularly dynamited in early 1989 and the power station was pulled down at a slightly more sedate pace in the September of that year.