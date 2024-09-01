Revealed: some of Wigan's listed landmarks

Wigan’s history is a long and deep one, stretching back to Roman times and beyond.

And many of its architectural treasures are given special protection from development from National Heritage through listing status. Some will be blindingly obvious, others less so, and it might be surprising how many are places you walk past regularly without batting an eyelid. Needless to say there are too many churches and pubs to number.

Listed structures in Wigan

Blending in with other, far more recent, red-bricked buildings around it, St George's Church in Wigan can easily be overlooked, but it has been part of the town centre skyline since 1781

Dating from 1777, the bridge warehouse, at Wigan Pier was converted into offices in 1984

Mab's Cross on Standishgate to which Lady Mabel Bradshaigh reputedly walked barefoot each week from Haigh Hall in penance for marrying a knight when she mistakenly thought her husband had died in the crusades

