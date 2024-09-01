Wigan’s history is a long and deep one, stretching back to Roman times and beyond.
And many of its architectural treasures are given special protection from development from National Heritage through listing status. Some will be blindingly obvious, others less so, and it might be surprising how many are places you walk past regularly without batting an eyelid. Needless to say there are too many churches and pubs to number.
4. Mab's Cross on Standishgate to which Lady Mabel Bradshaigh reputedly walked barefoot each week from Haigh Hall in penance for marrying a knight when she mistakenly thought her husband had died in the crusades
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.