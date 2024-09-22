Rewind: Archive Wigan news and pictures from 2001

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Sport, school fun days, a panto and a nightclub: all caught on camera by our photographers in Wigan 23 years ago in 2001.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Wigan sport and news in 2001

. Photo: STAFF

2. 2001

TKO band members, Katie, Dizzy and Emma encourage Montrose School pupils to pursue a singing and dancing career. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 2001

Pupils dressed up for the St William's show 2001 Photo: staff

4. 2001

Kudos Nightclub, Wigan - 2001 Photo: staff

