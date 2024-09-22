Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Wigan sport and news in 2001
. Photo: STAFF
2. 2001
TKO band members, Katie, Dizzy and Emma encourage Montrose School pupils to pursue a singing and dancing career. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2001
Pupils dressed up for the St William's show 2001 Photo: staff
4. 2001
Kudos Nightclub, Wigan - 2001 Photo: staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.