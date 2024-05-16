Rewind: fond memories of Wigan's Drumcroon art gallery

By Charles Graham
Published 16th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan town centre villa called Drumcroon, which was built for a surgeon and physician called Dr John McAllister Boyd, became synonymous with culture for many years when it was run by Wigan Council as a gallery and art education centre. Many a talent, both amateur and professional, was given a spotlight there and exhibitions ran alongside masterclasses and countless school visits.

There was much sadness when it closed 13 years ago and to this day some of the works that used to be on show there have yet to find a new public home. But the premises at least were later absorbed into the neighbouring Wigan Youth Zone and put to new use. Here is a colleciton of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring Drumcroon in its artistic hey-day.

1. Drumcroon Gallery and Art Education Centre, Parson's Walk, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils from St Oswald's School, Ashton, were at Drumcroon in 1997 to view a Universal Themes exhibition. Michael Andrews and Lee Makin are pictured with a mask constructed from rubbish by David Kemp

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

3. Wigan schoolchildren get some artistic advice in 1988

. Photo: STAFF

4. Artist Gaye Chorlton, left, artist in residence Julie Miles and school loan officer Jacki Williams celebrate an "art on the internet" grant for Drumcroon

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

