REWIND: Here are some of the people, events and places that were making Wigan's news in 2004

Rock School - Frontman with Wigan rock band Moco, Steve Jones, and youngsters at the Wiend Children's Centre where he had his own "After School of Rock". Steve was a Wiend Centre worker trying to keep groups of 5 to 11 year olds occupied learning about writing, recording and performing their own songs. They had already done some writing together and composed a song about footballer Wayne Rooney in September 2004.

Photo: Frank Orrell