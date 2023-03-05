REWIND: Here are some of the people, events and places that were making Wigan's news in 2004

Today we are looking back to news and features in and around Wigan in 2004, with the spotlight on celebrities, charity events and local scenes.
2004 – compiled by Gary Brunskill
1. 2004
Rock School - Frontman with Wigan rock band Moco, Steve Jones, and youngsters at the Wiend Children's Centre where he had his own "After School of Rock".
Steve was a Wiend Centre worker trying to keep groups of 5 to 11 year olds occupied learning about writing, recording and performing their own songs.
They had already done some writing together and composed a song about footballer Wayne Rooney in September 2004.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2004
Eager participants in a charity fancy dress boys versus girls rugby match at St. Pat's club on Easter Sunday 11th of April 2004.
The match was organised by Louise Gee in aid of the Bertie Appeal after the death of her daughter Leoni from a rare strain of Meningitis.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2004
Action from the Bertie Appeal charity rugby match.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2004
Dave Whelan, owner of JJB Sports and Wigan Athletic, at the JJB Stadium with golfing legend, Tony Jacklin, after signing up for a 5 year sponsorship deal which would see the former Ryder Cup captain and Major winner become the face of JJB's expansion into the golf market in May 2004.
Photo: Frank Orrell