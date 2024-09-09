Rewind to 2010: meeting shop and salon staff in Standish, Pemberton and Poolstock

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
The Wigan Evening Post’s Down Your Way used to drop in on borough shopping streets and precincts each week to meet some of their occupants and customers.

This latest trip back in time to 2010 introduces us to those working on Chapel Street in Pemberton, Poolstock and Standish High Street.

1. Down Your Way in Pemberton, Poolstock and Standish in 2010

. Photo: STAFF

2. Christine Scott of Barbara's on Standish High Street

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Jonathan Barker of Barker's Deli on Standish High Street

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. Sam Cartwright in Little Trendies on Standish High Street

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

