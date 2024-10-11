This picture gallery from 27 years ago also includes a host of faces, some of them famous, attending all manner of events.
1. A Cocktails and Dreams fashion show in Wigan 1997
. Photo: gb
2. Lamberhead Green County Primary sSchool celebrate their success in the Wigan schools' rugby league cup competition
. Photo: GB
3. Wigan's AMF summer bowling scheme popular with youngsters during the school holidays
. Photo: GB
4. Former governor of the Bank of England, Robin Leigh-Pemberton, then known as Lord Kingsdown, with nursery children during his visit to Pemberton Community High School on Montrose Avenue on Friday 17th of January 1997.The nursery children are Nathan Cooper, Alan Baybutt and Elleeshia Hodgson with nursery assisstant, Pat Bibby and high school pupils Leona Belshaw and Michelle Gore.Lord Kingsdown returned to his family seat with his visit to Wigan as his ancestors owned property throughout the borough
. Photo: Frank Orrell
