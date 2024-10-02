Rewinding three decades: Wigan news, views, people and sport in 1994

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
It’s amazing to think that these images were taken 30 years ago, but this glorious gallery takes us on a whistlestop tour of events – both news and sporting – plus views of the area and local notables back in 1994.

Needless to say Wigan RL Challenge Cup celebrations are included.

1. Wigan news, views and sport in 1994

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wearing their knitted hat designs created during textile studies are left to right, Shelley Elcox, Emma Johnson and Joanne Maniura.This show was the Wigan and Leigh College students 3 day annual summer event at the Pagefield Building in which B-Tech students paraded their top class course work

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Lowton culinary expert Graham Underwood gives a cookery demonstation in Standish library as part of Standish Festival

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Some of the vintage vehicles on show during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend

. Photo: Frank Orrell

