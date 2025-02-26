Slices of Wigan life back in the 1930s: people and places

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan in the 1930s was the one that George Orwell saw before writing his famous book with our town at its heart and a harrowing message about working class poverty. These pictures dating from that decade give an idea of what life was like back then.

Included are several Wigan cartoons from the time and what is thought to be the first aerial picture of the town.

1. Wigan in the 1930s

. Photo: UGC

2. A queue for the Palace Cinema, King Street

. Photo: Send in

3. Life in Wigan during the 1930s was hard for many people

. Photo: UGC

4. A fabulous picture of Wigan Pier 90 years ago

. Photo: UGC

