Snap a selfie with your favourite Wigan landmark to be in with a chance to win £30 worth of high street vouchers

Snap a selfie at your favourite Wigan landmark

From today (Monday, May 17) indoor hospitality and entertainment - including cinemas, museums, and children’s play areas - can open up, and we can reconnect with friends and family in groups of up to 30 people outdoors.

So let’s all get outside and celebrate Wigan. In fact, as part of our ongoing celebration of the end of lockdown and 168 years of telling Wigan’s stories, we want to bring you into the picture … literally.

From today (Monday), we are launching our ‘My Local Landmark’ competition, and we want you to get involved.

Take a selfie at the local landmark that you think best represents our local history, and email, marked My Wigan landmark, to [email protected] including the following details:

Your full name,

Email address,

The name of your location

Why it is your favourite?

From churches to chippies, statues to street art, we’re ready to see the history of our town through your eyes.

Terms and conditions apply

Maximum one entry per person.

All details must be provided for your entry to be valid.

Please note that by submitting your image for the ‘My Local Landmark’ competition you agree to the use of the image by JPIMedia Publishing Limited for editorial purposes in print or online.

Competition runs from Monday, 17 May until midnight of Sunday, 30 May.