It’s almost time to dust down those bowler hats and fezzes as final preparations are made for the latest Wigan festival celebrating the world’s greatest comedy double act: Laurel and Hardy.

The international Sons of the Desert are inviting all fans – young and old – of the legendary duo to join them at Bryn Masonic Hall at 1pm on Saturday, September 6 for what is the 33rd such annual event.

Expect hours of mayhem and laughter as classic films are screened, a quiz and suspiciously familiar game show staged and the annual World Kneesy Earsy Nosey Championships held!

For years now the Wigan Laurel and HarDay has been hosted by the Sons’ local branch called the Dirty Work tent (the organisation and each of its off-shoots are named after comic actors’ films) whose Grand Sheikh is Gary Winstanley.

A flashback to last year's Laurel and HarDay. Left to right: Gary Slade, Alan Woodward and Robbie Graham as Stan, nemesis James Finlayson and Ollie respectively

He said: “The original Sons of the Desert in the film may have been a comic version of a secret society or gentlemen’s club but when we throw our party in Wigan, everyone is invited: men and women, young and old. It’s all good family fun and always especially great to see children enjoying the day.

"New fans of the Boys keep coming along, more than a century since they first appeared on screen together, which is some feat.”

It has been tradition over the years to have a Stan and Ollie-themed game show based on a TV hit and it takes little guessing what inspires The Spinning Wheel of Fortune.

And more recently, a different prominent co-star of the pair has been put in the spotlight.

A scene from the short subject Any Old Port. Laurel and Hardy (right) face up to boxer Walter 'Mugsy' Long. The tough guy actor will be celebrated at this year's festival

This year it is the turn of the rough, tough and sometimes downright scary Walter Long who had memorable roles in several Laurel and Hardy short subjects as well as the classic prison-based feature Pardon Us.

Two of his shorts, Going Bye-Bye and Any Old Port, will be aired and his illustrious career, which covered genres other than comedy, will be explored.

The Kneesy Earsy Nosey championships are based on a co-ordination game perfected by Stan (Ollie was hopeless – best to Google a film clip).

There will be memorabilia stalls, another music video based on Laurel and Hardy clips, food and drink, and the admission price is still just £5, with under-16s free if accompanied by an adult.