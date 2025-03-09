Can you see yourself or anyone you know?
1. 1985
A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1986
The cast of the "Humpty Dumpty" pantomime staged by St. Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society, Swinley, in January 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
Orrell fans enjoy the day as they watch their team against Manchester in the Lancashire Cup Final at the home of Broughton Park Rugby Union Club in Chorlton-cum-Hardy on Sunday 20th of April 1975. Orrell won the match 9-3. Photo: Frank Orrell
