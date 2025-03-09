Spot yourself in Wigan crowd photos of the '70s and '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Older sports fans should study these pictures carefully to see if they were caught on camera by Wigan Observer photographer Frank Orrell. These crowd shots were taken at Wigan news and sporting events in in the 1970s and ’80s.

Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

1. 1985

A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1985

Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1986

The cast of the "Humpty Dumpty" pantomime staged by St. Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society, Swinley, in January 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1975

Orrell fans enjoy the day as they watch their team against Manchester in the Lancashire Cup Final at the home of Broughton Park Rugby Union Club in Chorlton-cum-Hardy on Sunday 20th of April 1975. Orrell won the match 9-3. Photo: Frank Orrell

