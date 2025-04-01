Only the other day we published some taken between 1996 and 2003. Here are some more taken between 2004 and 2010.
1. St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School pupils, staff and events 2004 to 2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils pictured with football kits bound for Africa. Left to right: Kira Hambleton, Emma Ward, Katie Leonard, Hannah Ibbetson, and Luke Bollard
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Mark Dumican, deputy headteacher, Gill Morris, head of technology, left, and Helen Croston, head of Year Eight, who had received an International School Award for their links with a school in Soweto in South Africa
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Oliver! cast line-up: Mr Bumble (James Desmond) with Oliver (Callum Stridgeon) and Widow Corney (Megan Foster)
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
