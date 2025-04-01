St Edmund Arrowsmith memories: 34 pictures from 2004 to 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The pupils of St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School in Ashton must be among the most pictured in Wigan. They were always inviting our photographers round to catch their latest achievements, performances or VIP visits.

Only the other day we published some taken between 1996 and 2003. Here are some more taken between 2004 and 2010.

.

1. St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School pupils, staff and events 2004 to 2010

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupils pictured with football kits bound for Africa. Left to right: Kira Hambleton, Emma Ward, Katie Leonard, Hannah Ibbetson, and Luke Bollard

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Mark Dumican, deputy headteacher, Gill Morris, head of technology, left, and Helen Croston, head of Year Eight, who had received an International School Award for their links with a school in Soweto in South Africa

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Oliver! cast line-up: Mr Bumble (James Desmond) with Oliver (Callum Stridgeon) and Widow Corney (Megan Foster)

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:WiganAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice