Take a look at these rare pictures of Wigan's Pottery Road showing how parts have barely changed in a century and others are completely different

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Pottery Road in Wigan has had an unusual existence. Part of it is central to the historic Pier quarter and has changed little in many generations, while the rest has altered so much – including changing its course with Southgate was constructed – that it is barely recognisable from a few decades ago.

This gallery celebrates the road, the changes it has undergone and events that it has seen, including those at premises nearby such as the evangelical church, Tidy Britain and local gym.

Not a joke book but TV comedians and born again Christians, Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon, had them rocking in the aisles at a special mission night in the International Christian Community Centre in Pottery Road, Wigan, inf May 1999. Sharing the joke are renowned international speaker, Dr Luis Palau (centre), with the Bishop of Warrington, John Packer, and back David Belfield, minister at Wigan ICCC and Arthur Cooper, lay minister from St Paul's, Goose Green.

Not a joke book but TV comedians and born again Christians, Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon, had them rocking in the aisles at a special mission night in the International Christian Community Centre in Pottery Road, Wigan, inf May 1999. Sharing the joke are renowned international speaker, Dr Luis Palau (centre), with the Bishop of Warrington, John Packer, and back David Belfield, minister at Wigan ICCC and Arthur Cooper, lay minister from St Paul's, Goose Green. Photo: Frank Orrell

Workers at the end of a rainy day leaving Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, along Pottery Road, in 1967

Workers at the end of a rainy day leaving Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, along Pottery Road, in 1967 Photo: Frank Orrell

The much-missed Seven Stars Hotel

The much-missed Seven Stars Hotel Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

