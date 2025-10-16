This gallery celebrates the road, the changes it has undergone and events that it has seen, including those at premises nearby such as the evangelical church, Tidy Britain and local gym.
Pictures taken on Pottery Road, Wigan, over 80 years Photo: STAFF
Not a joke book but TV comedians and born again Christians, Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon, had them rocking in the aisles at a special mission night in the International Christian Community Centre in Pottery Road, Wigan, inf May 1999. Sharing the joke are renowned international speaker, Dr Luis Palau (centre), with the Bishop of Warrington, John Packer, and back David Belfield, minister at Wigan ICCC and Arthur Cooper, lay minister from St Paul's, Goose Green. Photo: Frank Orrell
Workers at the end of a rainy day leaving Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, along Pottery Road, in 1967 Photo: Frank Orrell
The much-missed Seven Stars Hotel Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW