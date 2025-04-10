Here’s a reminder of some of those appetising events.
1. Wigan Food Festival memories
. Photo: STAFF
2. Head chef, Michael Noonan, with bread and butter pudding, one of the dishes created with chef, Stephen Harmer, talking to interested audience members Barbara Bromley, Patrick Wright and Galina Vorobieva at the cookery masterclass at Heathcotes restaurant, Wrightington
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. A packed marquee watch Antony Worrall Thompson during acookery masterclass at Wigan Open Air Market
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Antony Worrall Thompson during his cookery masterclass
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
