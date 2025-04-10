Tasty selection of pictures from Wigan Food Festival 2007-2018

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
For several years from the mid-2000s onwards, Wigan hosted an extremely popular food and drink festival in the town centre featuring quite a few celebrity chefs. For some of those years it ran in tandem with Wigan Beer Festival which of course continues to this day.

Here’s a reminder of some of those appetising events.

1. Wigan Food Festival memories

. Photo: STAFF

2. Head chef, Michael Noonan, with bread and butter pudding, one of the dishes created with chef, Stephen Harmer, talking to interested audience members Barbara Bromley, Patrick Wright and Galina Vorobieva at the cookery masterclass at Heathcotes restaurant, Wrightington

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. A packed marquee watch Antony Worrall Thompson during acookery masterclass at Wigan Open Air Market

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. Antony Worrall Thompson during his cookery masterclass

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

