..
.

Then and now: pictures of the magnificent but abandoned St Joseph's College

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
It is more than 30 years since the magnificent St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Seminary was at work. The Roby Mill institution trained up countless priests in its time but shut in the early 1990s and no-one has managed to find a use for it since.

These pictures show the grand buildings as they are now and when they were in operation for many decades.

.

1. St Joseph's College in Walthew Park, Up Holland, in 1994. The Grade 2 listed building is a former Roman Catholic seminary. The foundation was laid in 1880 and opened in 1883 to educate and train priesthood candidates aged from 11 to 24. It was founded by Bishop Bernard O'Reilly to be a seminary serving the North West of England and was the geographic centre of the diocese of Liverpool.The college closed in 1991

.Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

2. Statues keeping watch at St Joseph's to this day

.Photo: Rik Cotterill

Photo Sales
.

3. Fourth year boys during a biology lesson at St Joseph's College in 1972

.Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. An archery competition at St Joseph's College in June 1999. The tournament was organised by the Lancashire Archery Association and competitors came from all over the North of England

.Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.