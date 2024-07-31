These pictures show the grand buildings as they are now and when they were in operation for many decades.
1. St Joseph's College in Walthew Park, Up Holland, in 1994. The Grade 2 listed building is a former Roman Catholic seminary. The foundation was laid in 1880 and opened in 1883 to educate and train priesthood candidates aged from 11 to 24. It was founded by Bishop Bernard O'Reilly to be a seminary serving the North West of England and was the geographic centre of the diocese of Liverpool.The college closed in 1991
.Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Statues keeping watch at St Joseph's to this day
.Photo: Rik Cotterill
3. Fourth year boys during a biology lesson at St Joseph's College in 1972
.Photo: STAFF
4. An archery competition at St Joseph's College in June 1999. The tournament was organised by the Lancashire Archery Association and competitors came from all over the North of England
.Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.