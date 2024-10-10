Times past: pictures from some of the Wigan stories we covered in 1985

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Oct 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 16:26 BST
This collection of pictures winds the clock back 39 years and illustrated news and sport features courtesy of our then photographer Frank Orrell covered in 1985.

Local and celebrity faces abound.

Multi award winning Wigan photographers Phil and Gwen Charnock with some of their prize-winning pictures in July 1985.

1. 1985

Multi award winning Wigan photographers Phil and Gwen Charnock with some of their prize-winning pictures in July 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Rugby League players Graeme West, Danny Campbell and Shaun Edwards have their hair cut and styled at a promotional event at Debenham's store in Wigan on Saturday 16th of March 1985.

2. W1985

Wigan Rugby League players Graeme West, Danny Campbell and Shaun Edwards have their hair cut and styled at a promotional event at Debenham's store in Wigan on Saturday 16th of March 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ann's Pantry put the icing on the cake at Standish Carnival on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th 1985.

3. 1985

Ann's Pantry put the icing on the cake at Standish Carnival on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Ladies Hockey Club and opponents from Trinidad and Tobago who played a match at Lowton High School on Sunday 4th of August 1985.

4. 1985

Wigan Ladies Hockey Club and opponents from Trinidad and Tobago who played a match at Lowton High School on Sunday 4th of August 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice