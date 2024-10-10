Local and celebrity faces abound.
1. 1985
Multi award winning Wigan photographers Phil and Gwen Charnock with some of their prize-winning pictures in July 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. W1985
Wigan Rugby League players Graeme West, Danny Campbell and Shaun Edwards have their hair cut and styled at a promotional event at Debenham's store in Wigan on Saturday 16th of March 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1985
Ann's Pantry put the icing on the cake at Standish Carnival on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1985
Wigan Ladies Hockey Club and opponents from Trinidad and Tobago who played a match at Lowton High School on Sunday 4th of August 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
