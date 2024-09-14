True icon: pictures of events held at Wigan Pier over the decades

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Its rebirth may still be stalling but Wigan Pier remains the town’s most famous landmark, and over the decades it has hosted countless events, including the festivals, films and famous faces published here.

RETRO – Wigan Pier

.

1. Wigan Pier since it became a tourist attraction

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO 1995 - Young Lib Dem members stage a charity walk from Wigan Pier in 1995

2. RETRO

RETRO 1995 - Young Lib Dem members stage a charity walk from Wigan Pier in 1995 Photo: gb

Photo Sales
RETRO 1995 - Launch of the annual Wigan Beer Festival with an RAF theme at Wigan Pier

3. RETRO

RETRO 1995 - Launch of the annual Wigan Beer Festival with an RAF theme at Wigan Pier Photo: gb

Photo Sales
An aerial view of the Wigan Pier complex in 1996.

4. RETRO

An aerial view of the Wigan Pier complex in 1996. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice